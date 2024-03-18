Uttarakhand Shakeup: Badrinath MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari Switches to BJP from Congress

Dealing a blow to the Congress and joining the list of senior party leaders deserting it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, sitting Badrinath MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari on Sunday joined the BJP. "I have shown my faith in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is taking the country forward. I will walk in his footsteps and ensure the victory of BJP candidates. I am joining the BJP as I am inspired by his leadership," he said after joining the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi. Bhandari's exit comes a day after the daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, who is under the Enforcement Directorate scanner, Anukriti Gusain, quit the party and is reportedly set to join the BJP. Earlier this month, Manish Khanduri, son of BJP stalwart and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister B C Khanduri, also parted ways with the grand old party to join the BJP.

Why Bhandari Left Congress

Bhandari, a three-time MLA and former state minister, in a letter addressed to state Congress chief Karan Mahara, resigned from the primary membership of the party. In the 2022 Assembly polls, Bhandari had defeated state BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt by a narrow margin of over 2,000 votes. He had lost the Badrinath seat to Bhatt in 2017 by over 5,500 votes while in 2012 he defeated the BJP’s Prem Ballabh Pant. Prior to the delimitation in 2007, Bhandari had defeated Bhatt from the Nandprayag seat by a slim margin. Interestingly, the Badrinath Assembly constituency is the lone seat held by the Congress among the 14 segments falling under the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, from where the BJP has nominated chief spokesperson Anil Baluni for the upcoming polls.

Implications for Congress and BJP

Uttarakhand Congress vice-president (organisation) Mathura Dutt Joshi said Mahara has sent a letter to Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan urging her to disqualify Bhandari as an MLA under the anti-defection law. Anukriti Gusain Rawat, a former model and daughter-in-law of ex-Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, has left the Congress party and is expected to join the BJP. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate summoned her and her father-in-law for questioning in an alleged forest scam. Harak Singh Rawat has a history of switching parties and was recently expelled from the BJP for indiscipline.

Looking Ahead

The defection of Bhandari and other Congress leaders has raised concerns within the Congress party, with BJP hinting at more defections in the future. The political landscape in Uttarakhand is witnessing a significant shift as influential leaders realign their loyalties. This trend could potentially reshape the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the region, giving the BJP a strategic advantage in consolidating its support base in Garhwal. As more leaders contemplate their political future, the coming months are likely to unveil further shifts in Uttarakhand's political dynamics.