Uttarakhand Poised to Present UCC Bill: Shayara Bano Expresses Support

Shayara Bano, a prominent figure in the fight against triple talaq, has publicly endorsed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, highlighting its potential benefits for Muslim women. The endorsement comes as the committee responsible for drafting the UCC prepares to present its draft on February 2 in Dehradun, marking a significant moment in the journey towards a unified set of laws for all Indian citizens.

UCC: A Step Towards 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has hailed this development as a significant stride towards actualizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat.' The UCC bill, if passed, would establish a singular legal framework encompassing matters of marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other personal affairs, cutting across the boundaries of religion.

The Uttarakhand government has plans to present the UCC bill during a special session of the state assembly, commencing on February 5. In addition to the UCC, the government also intends to introduce a bill proposing a 10% horizontal reservation in government services for state agitators and their dependents.

UCC: A Contentious Issue

The push for the UCC has been a contentious issue within India. However, Article 44 of the Constitution suggests the state should strive for a UCC across the country. The momentum for the UCC accelerated in June of the previous year, following Prime Minister Modi's address advocating for uniform legislation.

First Indian State to Potentially Implement UCC

A five-member committee has submitted a draft of the Uniform Civil Code to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, potentially making it the first Indian state to implement the UCC. The draft will undergo further review before being presented as a Bill in the Assembly. The proposed legislation fulfills a significant promise made by the BJP to the people of the state. The UCC, if implemented, will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion, in the state.