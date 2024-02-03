Uttarakhand Nears Adoption of Uniform Civil Code: A Historic Step Towards Equality

In a historic move, Uttarakhand is on the brink of adopting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a landmark legislation aiming to establish uniform civil laws for all communities within the state, covering significant areas such as marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance. The Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, convened on Saturday to discuss the draft report on the UCC, a major promise from the BJP's 2022 Assembly elections campaign.

UCC Draft Review and Expected Approval

The draft submitted by a committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has been under review by the Cabinet. The committee, which was given four extensions, also includes retired justice Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal. The Cabinet is expected to approve the draft report, leading to the UCC Bill's presentation in the State Assembly on February 6.

Aspects of The Uniform Civil Code

The UCC aims to foster equality and uniformity in personal laws across different religious communities. The proposed bill may criminalize practices like halala, iddat, and triple talaq, impose a ban on polygamy, set a uniform marriage age for both men and women, exempt tribal communities from certain provisions, and regulate live-in relationships. The draft suggests leaving out Scheduled Tribes from the ambit of the Bill and fixing 18 as the legal age for marriage for all faiths and communities.

Significance of the UCC and Public Response

Once implemented, Uttarakhand will be the first Indian state to adopt the UCC post-independence, following the precedent set by Goa during Portuguese rule. The legislation received an overwhelming response from the public, with over 233,000 suggestions received. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the significance of the UCC in achieving the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' (One India, Great India).

In the backdrop of the BJP's landslide victory in the recent elections and securing a second consecutive term, the UCC stands as a testament to the fulfillment of a key poll promise. Despite opposition allegations of polarization, the government is set to proceed with the implementation of the UCC after detailed discussion and approval in the State Assembly.