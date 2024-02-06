Uttarakhand Government Takes a Bold Step: Uniform Civil Code 2024 Introduced in Assembly

The government of Uttarakhand, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has introduced the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill (UCC) in the state Assembly. This bill aims to implement a uniform set of civil laws applicable to all citizens, except tribal communities, thereby replacing the diverse personal laws that currently exist based on religious affiliations.

Aligning with BJP's National Agenda

Initiation of the UCC aligns with the BJP's pre-election promise and its national agenda. The bill is seen as a fulfillment of a major promise made by the BJP in its 2022 assembly election manifesto. It has been prepared after significant public dialogue, deliberation, and suggestions.

Key Provisions of the UCC 2024

The proposed legislation ensures respect for religious customs but also clearly defines marriage as a union between one man and one woman, requiring compulsory registration of marriages and divorces. It sets the minimum age for marriage at 21 for males and 18 for females and prohibits bigamy and polygamy. The UCC also covers the nullity of marriage, divorce conditions, and introduces penalties for practices like triple talaq, which are deemed punishable offenses.

Moreover, the bill ensures equal property rights for sons and daughters, eliminating the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children. This includes children born out of wedlock, surrogacy, or assisted reproductive technology. It provides for equal property rights after death, including for both adopted and biological children. The rules for intestate succession have also been outlined, emphasizing equal treatment among heirs.

Impact on Live-In Relationships

The UCC 2024 Bill also brings live-in relationships under its purview. Live-in partners are required to register themselves, and the legitimacy of children born from a live-in relationship is recognized. The bill sets out the consequences for not registering a live-in relationship, ensuring certain legal protections for partners in such relationships.

The Uttarakhand government's move to introduce the UCC 2024 is expected to set a precedent for other BJP-ruled states to follow. The bill, which is set to pass in the Assembly, signifies a significant step forward in ensuring a more uniform civil law framework across the state, and potentially the country.