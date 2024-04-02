Uttarakhand Congress Shaken: Rajesh Rastogi Resigns Over Dynastic Politics, Warns of More Exits

In a significant political development, Uttarakhand Congress faced a major setback with the resignation of Rajesh Rastogi, the PCC general secretary and Seva Dal's state chief, on Tuesday. Citing the growing dominance of dynastic politics and factionalism within the party, Rastogi's departure signals potential turmoil and further defections as the Lok Sabha polls approach.

Dynastic Dominance at Heart of Resignation

Rajesh Rastogi, known for his grassroots engagement and legal expertise, openly criticized the party's direction under the influence of dynastic politics, particularly targeting former chief minister Harish Rawat for favoring his son with a ticket for the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat. In his resignation letter, Rastogi lamented the missed opportunity of having Pritam Singh as the chief ministerial face in the 2017 assembly elections, suggesting that Congress's fortunes in Uttarakhand might have been different had the party leadership made alternate decisions. His strong stance against the sale of tickets and factionalism within the party highlights the internal conflicts plaguing Congress in the state.

Implications for Uttarakhand Congress

Rastogi's resignation is not an isolated incident but a continuation of a troubling trend for the Uttarakhand Congress, with several key figures, including sitting legislator Rajendra Singh Bhandari and numerous former MLAs, already having left the party. Rastogi's warning of impending resignations from other senior leaders over similar concerns of dynastic politics and mismanagement raises questions about the party's stability and leadership as it gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Uttarakhand Congress

The departure of Rajesh Rastogi and the potential exodus of other senior leaders could significantly impact the Congress party's prospects in Uttarakhand. As the party contemplates its next steps, the focus will inevitably turn to addressing the concerns raised by Rastogi, reassessing leadership strategies, and fostering a more inclusive and merit-based culture within the party ranks. Whether Congress can navigate these turbulent waters and revitalize its organizational structure in Uttarakhand remains to be seen, but the current developments are a clear call for introspection and reform.