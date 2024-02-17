Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Vision for Uniform Civil Code and Preserving Demography

In a recent interview on India TV's 'Aap Ki Adalat', Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami discussed a series of pressing issues, from the enforcement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the government's stance on Love Jihad, and the controversial topic of encroachment in the state. At the heart of these discussions is a vision for Uttarakhand that maintains its sanctity, demographic composition, and the rule of law. As we delve into the political journey of Dhami, it becomes clear how these policies are not sudden impulses but a reflection of a deeply held ideology shaped by years of association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Rise of Pushkar Singh Dhami

Born into the folds of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami's early life was steeped in the cultural and spiritual ethos of what is often referred to as Devbhoomi, the land of the Gods. His involvement with the RSS and the BJP from a young age laid the foundation for what would be a rapid ascent in the state's political landscape. Dhami's journey from an active participant in the student politics of Uttarakhand to becoming the youngest Chief Minister in the history of the state is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his party's ideology and his vision for his homeland.

Envisioning a Uniform Civil Code

One of the most significant policies under Dhami's leadership is the push towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. The UCC, a cornerstone in the BJP's manifesto, aims to standardize personal laws, affecting myriad aspects of societal life from marriage to inheritance. Dhami articulated the importance of the UCC in ensuring equality and unity among the state's citizens, dismissing allegations that the move was aimed at harassing any community. Instead, he emphasized that such steps were in line with preserving the original features of Devbhoomi and ensuring the security of live-in couples, among other things. The formation of a committee to frame rules for the UCC law marks a significant step towards this goal, despite facing objections from various quarters including the Muslim clergy.

Addressing Encroachment and Preserving Demography

The recent controversy over encroachments in Haldwani has brought to the forefront the challenges facing Uttarakhand in maintaining its demographic and geographic sanctity. Dhami's firm stance that any mosque built in an incorrect location would be seen as encroachment and would be removed reflects a broader commitment to law and order. His government's actions against encroachers of government land and the emphasis on not allowing the demography of Devbhoomi to change underscore a resolve to protect the state's interests. Furthermore, Dhami's denial of Uttarakhand being made a 'laboratory of Hindutva' and his assertion that the mandate was given by the people of Uttarakhand speak to the democratic underpinnings of his policies.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's interview sheds light on the intricate balance between upholding cultural sanctity, ensuring legal uniformity, and protecting the demographic composition of Uttarakhand. His political journey, marked by early influences from the RSS and the BJP, has culminated in a leadership style that is both assertive and rooted in the state's ethos. As Uttarakhand navigates the complexities of implementing the UCC and addressing encroachment issues, Dhami's vision for the state as a place that maintains its divine legacy while embracing legal and social reforms is more relevant than ever. Whether these policies will forge a stronger, more unified Uttarakhand remains to be seen, but the groundwork for a transformative era under Dhami's leadership is undeniably being laid.