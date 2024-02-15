Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Emphasizes Women Empowerment and Uniform Civil Code at Nanda-Gaura Mahotsav

In a vibrant display of culture and commitment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently graced the Nanda-Gaura Mahotsav in Gauchar, Chamoli district, with his presence. This festival, a cornerstone of the region's cultural calendar, became the stage for the Chief Minister to articulate his administration's dedication to women empowerment and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Amidst the festivities, which included traditional activities like spinning the charkha and threshing paddy, Dhami engaged directly with the community, signaling a government that listens and acts.

Advertisment

A Festival of Empowerment and Policy

The Nanda-Gaura Mahotsav, while deeply rooted in tradition, served as more than just a celebration of cultural heritage. It became a platform for announcing over 400 crores worth of schemes aimed at bolstering women's welfare and empowerment. The Chief Minister's vision of making "4 lakh sisters lakhpati" underscores a significant stride towards strengthening the economic status of women, through skill development and entrepreneurship promotion. This initiative is not just about financial upliftment but a holistic approach to empowering women to become key drivers in all sectors and industries.

Engagement with the Community and Culture

Advertisment

Pushkar Singh Dhami's participation in the festival was characterized by more than just speeches. By engaging in traditional activities and visiting various stalls set up by different departments and women self-help groups, he showcased a government that is in touch with its roots and committed to practical action. The women of the region, in a poetic gesture, presented a poem on the Uniform Civil Code to the Chief Minister, symbolizing the community's engagement with the policy and its implications. Dhami's acknowledgment of the UCC bill's passage in the Uttarakhand assembly as a historic day emphasized the government's resolve to create a society that benefits every section equally.

The Path Ahead: Women Empowerment and Uniform Civil Code

The Chief Minister's ambitions stretch beyond the immediate festivities. With an emphasis on the Uniform Civil Code, Dhami highlighted a future where legal and societal norms are harmonized across all communities, setting the age for marriage at 18 for women and 21 for men and mandating marriage registration across all religions. This policy, according to him, is a significant step towards equality and can be amended in the future to fit the evolving needs of society. The government's commitment to women's empowerment was made evident not only through words but through substantial financial investments in schemes designed to elevate the status of women in society.

In conclusion, the Nanda-Gaura Mahotsav was not just a celebration of cultural heritage but a testament to the Uttarakhand government's commitment towards creating a society that values women and strives for equality through the implementation of progressive policies like the Uniform Civil Code. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's active participation and engagement with the community and culture of Gauchar highlighted a leadership style that is rooted in tradition yet forward-looking in its approach to governance and societal development.