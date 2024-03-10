Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils Rs 8275.51 Crore Development Schemes, Inaugurates First Tanakpur-Dehradun Express

On an eventful Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami set a remarkable milestone for the state's development and connectivity by virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a plethora of development projects, cumulatively worth Rs 8275.51 crore, from the Chief Minister Camp Office. The event, witnessed by state ministers, MLAs, and MPs via virtual participation, underscored the government's commitment to elevating the state's infrastructure and services.

Historic Investments in Development

The Chief Minister brought to light schemes worth about Rs 7227.36 crore for which the foundation stone was laid, alongside inaugurating schemes worth Rs 1048.15 crore. This move marks a significant leap towards enhancing the state's socio-economic framework, aiming to foster a conducive environment for growth and prosperity. The projects span across various sectors, promising to touch the lives of the citizens in multiple positive ways.

Boosting Connectivity and Dreams

In a parallel stride towards progress, CM Dhami flagged off the Tanakpur-Dehradun Weekly Express Train from Tanakpur Railway Station, a first of its kind post-independence. Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the Chief Minister hailed this as the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream. The train is set to connect several major cities directly to Dehradun, offering convenience and time savings for travelers and pilgrims visiting Maa Purnagiri, thereby becoming a vital link in the state's transport network.

Strengthening Local Economy and Branding

Furthering his vision, CM Dhami also chaired a review meeting to establish the "House of Himalayas" brand, aiming to promote Uttarakhand's products on national and international platforms. This initiative focuses on enhancing product excellence, packaging, and branding, aiming to boost the rural economy, especially benefiting rural women, through a robust supply chain and marketing system. The Chief Minister's proactive measures reflect a holistic approach to development, underlining the government's dedication to inclusive growth, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

As these projects unfold, Uttarakhand stands on the brink of a transformative era, promising enhanced connectivity, economic upliftment, and a brighter future for its people. The recent developments are not just about infrastructural growth but also about nurturing dreams, connecting hearts, and empowering the local economy, setting a precedent for holistic state development.