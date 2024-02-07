Uttarakhand Chief Minister Advocates Uniform Civil Code for Protection of Vulnerable Groups

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand has asserted the state's Uniform Civil Code bill's objective as the protection of the rights of children, women, and the elderly. The bill, which has been the subject of widespread discussion and debate, has been hailed as a landmark step towards ensuring equal treatment within the state.

Historical Intentions and Current Implications

Dhami referenced historical intentions, drawing attention to the fact that BR Ambedkar, a key figure in the drafting of the Indian Constitution, had aspired to implement a similar code. However, his efforts were hindered by existing constitutional provisions. In a nod to the past, Dhami emphasized the importance of child protection, suggesting that the bill would offer assurance to parents and security to children. This is particularly relevant considering past incidents that the legislation seeks to address.

Upholding Rights and Defending the Vulnerable

The proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2024 Bill introduces significant changes in various areas, including marriage age, succession laws, and marriage practices. It also outlaws bigamy and polygamy, and seeks to address the age of marriage, succession rights, and marriage practices. The aim is to protect vulnerable groups, particularly women, who often find themselves at the receiving end of discriminatory practices.

Controversies and Opposition

Despite the bill's noble intentions, it has faced opposition from various quarters. Muslim bodies argue that it violates Shariah laws and infringes upon the rights of the Muslim community. Opposition leaders have also raised concerns about the lack of proper procedure followed in passing the bill. While these criticisms underscore the challenges of implementing a uniform civil code, Dhami's remarks underline the urgent need for such legislation to safeguard the welfare of vulnerable groups within the state.