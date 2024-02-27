Uttarakhand BJP Sends 55 Contenders' Names for Lok Sabha Seats to Central Leadership

The Uttarakhand BJP State Election Steering Committee has taken a significant step forward in the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. On Tuesday, the committee convened a crucial meeting in Dehradun, attended by top BJP leaders, to finalize the names of contenders for the state's five Lok Sabha seats. State President Mahendra Bhatt informed that Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, along with state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and other committee members, submitted a list comprising 55 names to the central leadership of the party. This move sets the stage for the Central Parliamentary Board of the BJP to deliberate on these nominations and ultimately announce the Lok Sabha candidates for Uttarakhand.

Key Meeting Sets the Stage for Candidate Selection

In the heart of Dehradun, a key meeting unfolded as the Uttarakhand BJP State Election Steering Committee convened to deliberate on the crucial task of finalizing contenders for the state's five Lok Sabha seats. Attended by prominent BJP leaders, the meeting aimed to meticulously scrutinize and select candidates who would represent the party's interests in the forthcoming elections.

State President's Optimism for Prompt Candidate Announcement

Expressing optimism regarding the timely selection of candidates, State President Mahendra Bhatt reiterated the significance of the list comprising 55 names forwarded to the central leadership. He conveyed hope that the Central Parliamentary Board would swiftly evaluate these nominations and unveil the chosen candidates, thereby initiating the next phase of the BJP's electoral strategy in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami's Vision for Inclusive Development

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in an earlier statement, underscored the commitment of their "double-engine" government towards inclusive and development-oriented governance. Highlighting the presentation of a comprehensive budget amounting to Rs 89,230 crore for the state's overall development, Dhami emphasized the budget's alignment with Prime Minister Modi's vision of uplifting the marginalized sections including the poor, youth, women, and farmers.

Budget Allocation Reflects Government's Priorities

The Chief Minister lauded the budgetary allocation as a testament to their government's dedication to bolstering Uttarakhand's growth trajectory. With a substantial increase of 15.27% compared to the previous year's budget, Dhami emphasized the government's unwavering focus on fortifying Uttarakhand's infrastructure and economic landscape.

Promoting Industrial Development and Employment

Dhami further elaborated on the government's proactive measures in promoting industrial development and employment opportunities. With the implementation of over 30 policies aimed at fostering economic growth and job creation, the Chief Minister noted the tangible positive outcomes of these initiatives in driving Uttarakhand towards prosperity.

Economic Growth and Per Capita Income Surge

Underlining Uttarakhand's robust economic performance, Dhami cited a growth rate of 7.63% for the year 2022-23, surpassing the national average. Anticipating a similar growth trajectory for the ensuing fiscal year, he also highlighted a noteworthy 12% increase in per capita income, reaching Rs 2 lakh 60 thousand 201 in the fiscal year 2023-24.