Uttarakhand Becomes First Indian State to Pass Uniform Civil Code Bill

The State of Uttarakhand has made a significant move in its legislative history by passing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the move in a recent conversation with NDTV's NEETAS11. This legislation is the first of its kind in India and aims to implement a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, regardless of their faith.

Uttarakhand Leads the Way with UCC Bill

The UCC Bill, introduced by Chief Minister Dhami, was successfully passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly, making it the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code. The bill is based on a draft submitted by a high-level committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana P. Desai. The bill includes provisions for equal property rights for sons and daughters, elimination of distinctions between legitimate and illegitimate children, registration of live-in relationships, and a complete ban on polygamy and child marriage.

Implications of the UCC Bill

The UCC is a directive principle of the Indian Constitution, but its implementation has been a topic of debate due to the diverse religious and cultural practices across India. The passing of the UCC Bill in Uttarakhand is likely to stir discussions and reactions across the political and social spectrum. The Chief Minister's engagement with the media on this matter highlights the importance of the bill and the state's commitment to its enactment.

Response and Reactions

While the bill promises equality and rights for all citizens without discrimination, it has sparked opposition from leading Muslim bodies who claim that it violates the rights of the Muslim community to practice religion and culture. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced his support for the UCC Bill and has promised that his state will be the next to implement it.

In summary, the passing of the UCC Bill in Uttarakhand marks a significant milestone in Indian legislative history. The bill's success could potentially pave the way for other states to follow suit and implement a uniform set of laws governing personal matters for all citizens, regardless of their faith.