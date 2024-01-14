en English
Economy

Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation

In a significant move benefiting over 2 lakh employees and 1.25 lakh pensioners, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state workers. The State Finance Department issued orders to increase the DA from 42% to 46%, a decision that is expected to increase employees’ salaries by Rs 800 to Rs 8,000 and impose an additional burden of about Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer.

Impact on Different Pay Scales

The DA increase, applicable from July 1, 2023, benefits employees on the fifth, sixth, and seventh pay scales. For employees on the seventh revised pay scale, the DA has been raised from 38% to 42%. Those on the fifth and sixth scales witness an increase from 212% to 221% and 396% to 412% respectively. The DA for employees on the sixth pay scale as of July 1, 2022, has been adjusted from 203% to 212%.

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Alongside the DA increase, Chief Minister Dhami made another key announcement – the forthcoming implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. The UCC seeks to establish personal laws uniformly applicable to all citizens, irrespective of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation. The implementation of the UCC will be introduced in the Assembly, marking a significant step in the state’s legislative journey.

Implications of the Decisions

Both the DA increase and the introduction of the UCC in Uttarakhand underscore the state government’s commitment to improving the financial wellbeing of its employees and moving towards a more inclusive society. With these measures, the Uttarakhand government not only addresses financial discrepancies but also paves the way for legal uniformity among its citizens, marking a dual victory for the state.

Economy India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

