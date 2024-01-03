Uttar Pradesh’s Master Plan 2031 Reviewed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In an important move towards urban development and planning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has meticulously reviewed the Master Plan 2031 for Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Meerut, Aligarh, and Mathura-Vrindavan districts. This high-level meeting underscored the need for thorough studies to ensure that the plan is in tune with the current and future needs of these regions.

Boosting Local Crafts and Alleviating Congestion

The Master Plan includes the development of clusters to promote local crafts and traditional products, a move that will boost the local economy and preserve cultural heritage. In addition, an Inner Ring Road will be established in each city, a strategic measure to alleviate congestion. Along the link roads outside these Ring Roads, different business activities will be developed, including textile and pharmaceutical markets, and educational hubs.

Emphasis on Traffic Management and Infrastructure

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of efficient traffic management, suggesting the use of electric buses and establishing bus stations outside city centers. Furthermore, in an effort to manage urban spaces better, he stressed the need for multilevel parking spaces and a logistics hub near Transport Nagar.

Preserving Green Areas and Enhancing Amenities

Environmental concerns were not left out of the discussion. Green areas are to be preserved, and new colonies must include all basic amenities. The CM also called for the rehabilitation of those affected by development projects to be prioritized.

Hosting Major Events and Managing Solid Waste

With Uttar Pradesh hosting major events, CM Yogi emphasized the need for international-level convention centers and the development of infrastructure. He insisted that development authorities should prevent illegal settlements, explore new possibilities outside Municipal Corporation areas, create new revenue sources, and manage solid waste effectively.