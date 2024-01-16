Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Discusses Kashi Mathura Case and Importance of Ram Mandir

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview, delved into the ongoing Kashi Mathura case, shedding light on the state's commitment to cultural heritage preservation and the significance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The discussion, involving journalists Sweta Singh and Anjana Om Kashyap, suggests a major media coverage of the interview. The focus was primarily on the Chief Minister's perspective on the Kashi Mathura case and the broader context of cultural preservation in Uttar Pradesh.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

During the interview, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of preserving Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage. He also highlighted the state government's commitment to ensuring that culturally significant sites are respected and maintained. This commitment is evident in the government’s stance on issues that blend with faith, history, and the law.

Importance of the Ram Mandir

The Chief Minister drew attention to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, underlining its significance to the state's cultural identity. He touched upon the importance of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a ritual marking the consecration of a deity, which further underscores the religious and cultural importance of these sites.

Kashi Mathura Case: A Sensitive Topic

The Kashi Mathura case is a sensitive topic involving historical religious sites and their current legal status. It has been under the spotlight recently as the Allahabad High Court has allowed an application for the appointment of a commission to inspect the Shahi Idgah mosque complex. Several cases have been filed in Mathura courts, with a common prayer for the removal of the mosque from the 13.77-acre complex. The Court has dismissed five petitions by the Muslim side, stating that the Hindu side’s suit is not barred by provisions of The Places of Worship Act, 1991, and ordering an ‘expeditious’ trial.