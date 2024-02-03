Uttar Pradesh Budget Session Continues Amid Tight Security and Political Tensions

The scene at the Uttar Pradesh Budget session on its second day was characterized by an increased security presence. This move followed the first day's chaotic scene when members of the Samajwadi Party, including MLCs and MLAs, launched protests, displayed banners, and chanted slogans against the Governor. The ruling BJP members countered the opposition's actions with their own set of counter-slogans, causing a tumultuous atmosphere.

Stricter Rules and Discussions

As a result of the first day's events, new rules have been implemented in the assembly, banning the use of mobile phones, flags, and banners within the House. The budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, prepared by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, is set to be presented on February 5. The budget will be part of the session's discussions, which will continue until February 12, even extending to include proceedings on Saturday.

Tributes and Address

The session will also see tributes being paid to the late MLAs, Manvendra Singh and SP Yadav. Furthermore, the Governor's address, which sparked the initial protests, will be discussed on February 6 and 7. On the political front, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the BJP for alleged oppression, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged that the focus be on the state budget's potential for positive discussions.

Future Plans

Amid the political drama, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Centralized GIS Data Center in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has already begun the development of the necessary infrastructure for the center, marking a major step in the state's technological advancements.