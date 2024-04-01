Utkala Dibasa Celebrates Odisha's Formation: A Triumph of Linguistic Identity

On April 1, 1936, a historical milestone was achieved as Odisha, previously known as Orissa, was formally established as a separate state, marking a significant victory for linguistic identity in India. This event, celebrated annually as Utkala Dibasa or Odisha Day, underscores the culmination of a prolonged struggle by the Odia-speaking populace to have a distinct state that recognized and honored their linguistic uniqueness. The movement, spearheaded by luminaries such as Madhusudan Das, was not merely a quest for political autonomy but a profound assertion of cultural identity.

Genesis of a Linguistic State

Odisha's journey towards statehood traces back over 3,000 years, during which the region developed a vibrant culture and political identity. However, the loss of political independence in 1568 marked the beginning of a long period of foreign rule. The 19th and early 20th centuries witnessed a resurgence in Odia nationalism, driven by a desire to revive the region's ancient glory and linguistic heritage. The formation of the Utkal Sabha in 1882 and the Utkal Sammilani in 1903 were pivotal in mobilizing support for an Odia-speaking state.

The Road to Statehood

The decisive push for Odisha's statehood gained momentum in the early 20th century, aligning with the Indian National Congress's endorsement of reorganizing provinces based on linguistic lines. After extensive deliberation and the work of three separate committees, Odisha was finally carved out from the Bihar and Orissa Province, Madras Presidency, and Central Provinces in 1936. This reorganization not only honored