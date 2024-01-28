Utah Legislators Seek Stricter Penalties for Hoax Threats with House Bill 14

Utah legislators have taken a bold step towards curbing the escalating issue of hoax threats in the state, particularly those that have been disrupting the tranquillity of schools. At the forefront of this initiative is Representative Ryan Wilcox, who has introduced House Bill 14, a legislation designed to impose stiffer penalties on individuals filing false reports with law enforcement.

Under the provisions of House Bill 14, the offence of making a hoax threat is set to be elevated to a second-degree felony. This means that those found guilty could face severe legal ramifications. In the context of students, consequences could extend beyond the legal framework, potentially leading to suspension or even expulsion from their educational institutions.

Addressing Underlying Issues, Providing Support

While the bill emphasizes the necessity of increased penalties, it also underscores the importance of understanding the underlying issues that instigate these hoaxes. Representative Wilcox is particularly focused on providing resources and support to the perpetrators, especially if they are students. The goal is to identify their needs and help them navigate towards a successful future.

The representative also highlighted the emotional toll these threats take on students, with many living in fear of attending school. Additionally, he pointed out the financial strain these false threats impose on resources and taxpayer money. Both aspects are a testament to the urgent need for House Bill 14.

House Bill 14 has already garnered approval from the House and is currently under consideration by the Senate. If it transitions into law, individuals found guilty of making hoax threats could face up to 15 years in prison and a hefty fine of $10,000.