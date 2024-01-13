en English
Politics

Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
In the upcoming 2024 Utah Legislature, a storm is brewing over the issue of transgender rights and privacy. Two Republican legislators are proposing bills aimed at restricting transgender individuals’ access to bathrooms and other public facilities corresponding to their gender identity.

Rep. Kera Birkeland’s HB257

Rep. Kera Birkeland champions a bill, HB257, which seeks to regulate access to publicly funded facilities, including government buildings and schools. Birkeland’s proposed legislation also mandates an increase in single-occupancy or unisex facilities. The representative defends her bill, stating that it aims to preserve privacy for everyone and is not specifically targeted at transgender individuals.

Rep. Phil Lyman’s HB253

On the other side, Rep. Phil Lyman’s bill, HB253, narrows its focus to public education facilities. Unlike Birkeland’s bill, Lyman’s legislation does not make provisions for unisex spaces and strictly defines gender based on biological sex at birth. Lyman, also a gubernatorial candidate, has shown less concern for accommodating transgender individuals, suggesting instead that they should find a unisex bathroom or other alternative solutions.

Reaction from Equality Utah

Equality Utah, the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the state, is bracing for these bills. Marina Lowe, the policy director, and Sue Robbins, an intersex and transgender woman affiliated with the organization, express deep-seated concerns about the negative impact on the transgender community. They fear that such legislation could lead to discrimination and dehumanization. While the organization has engaged in discussions with Birkeland regarding her bill, it has received no communication from Lyman.

Leaders’ Support and the Road Ahead

Both legislative leaders in Utah have lauded Birkeland’s efforts, bypassing Lyman, who is not seeking their approval. As the legislative session unfolds, there remains a possibility that both bills could undergo changes before the session concludes on March 1. The proposed legislation has sparked a heated debate over privacy, potential discrimination, and the practicality of enforcement, with significant implications for transgender and intersex individuals.

Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

