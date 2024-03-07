Utah Lawmakers Oppose Bird Name Changes in National Inclusivity Effort

Amid a national movement towards more inclusive naming practices for places and animals, Utah legislators have announced plans to block state wildlife officials from adopting new names for bird species proposed by the American Ornithological Society. This initiative aims to replace approximately 80 bird names linked to past associations deemed exclusionary or harmful. The society's president, Colleen Handel, emphasized the importance of names, stating their power to either include or harm. The proposed changes have sparked controversy, particularly in Utah, where lawmakers are pushing back against the renaming effort.

Background of the Naming Controversy

The discussion around renaming bird species is part of a broader societal push for inclusivity following the racial reckoning triggered by George Floyd's murder in 2020. This movement has led to the reevaluation of names associated with racism, misogyny, and problematic historical figures across various sectors. For instance, the National Audubon Society faced internal conflict over its decision to retain its name despite its namesake's history of supporting slavery. The American Ornithological Society's proposal to change bird names is in line with efforts by other institutions to distance themselves from controversial legacies, such as Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and Meredith College renaming buildings and programs linked to individuals with racist views.

Utah's Response to Proposed Changes

Utah's legislative push against the adoption of new bird names reflects a larger debate about how history and inclusivity should intersect in the naming of public entities and natural species. If passed, the bill would prevent state wildlife officials from implementing the American Ornithological Society's proposed name changes. This stance by Utah lawmakers highlights the tension between national efforts to promote inclusivity and local or state-level resistance to such changes. Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, has yet to sign the bill into law, leaving the future of bird naming in Utah uncertain.

Implications and Future of Inclusive Naming Efforts

The controversy in Utah over bird names is indicative of the complexities involved in reevaluating historical associations and striving for a more inclusive society. While some view these efforts as necessary steps towards acknowledging and rectifying past injustices, others see them as unnecessary or overly politically correct. The outcome of Utah's legislative battle may influence how similar initiatives are received and implemented in other states, potentially setting a precedent for resistance or acceptance of name changes in the pursuit of inclusivity. Regardless of the outcome, the debate underscores the evolving relationship between society, history, and the natural world.