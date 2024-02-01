Utah Governor Spencer Cox Faces Backlash for Black History Month Post After Banning DEI Programs

The Utah Governor, Spencer Cox, is currently in the eye of a storm of criticism following a social media post he made in honor of Black History Month. The controversy comes hot on the heels of his signing of a bill set to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the state.

From Champion to Critic of DEI Programs

Previously perceived as a moderate, Cox's stance on DEI has seen a dramatic shift in recent months. His past advocacy for creating more inclusive environments in Utah's educational institutions and government offices had earned him respect from many quarters. However, his sudden pivot to criticizing DEI programs for causing division rather than unity has led to a loss of trust among those who once saw him as an ally.

The Impact of the Anti-DEI Legislation

Cox's post, which celebrated the resilience, courage, and contributions of African Americans, came only two days after he signed the contentious bill into law. Set to be effective from July, this legislation mandates the removal of references to diversity in public schools and requires programs to be open to all individuals, as opposed to being specifically targeted at underserved races.

Social Media Backlash

What was intended as a tribute to the African American community quickly turned sour, as the comments section of the Governor's post was inundated with accusations of hypocrisy. More than 200 commenters expressed their disbelief and dismay at the stark contrast between his recent actions and the sentiments expressed in his post. The Governor's commitment to improving access to opportunity for all, expressed in his Black History Month message, was viewed as a hollow promise in light of the recent anti-DEI legislation.

The backlash against Cox's actions is also part of a broader national conversation on DEI efforts. The impact of similar laws in other states underscores the relevance and importance of this issue, making it a matter of national concern.