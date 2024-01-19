UTAG-UG Issues Statement to Former President Mahama: Fiscal Discipline is Key

In a direct address to former President John Mahama, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the University of Ghana (UG) underscores their commitment to prudent economic management. The association has announced that the next government will receive its grace period only if it refrains from unnecessary expenditure and emphasizes fiscal discipline and responsible financial administration.

UTAG-UG Stresses Fiscal Discipline

UTAG-UG's position, echoing the broader public sentiment, sheds light on deeply entrenched concerns around the misuse of public funds. The association emphasizes the need for the incoming administration to prioritize the critical needs of the country, chief among which is the education sector.

UTAG-UG's stance reflects a growing public demand for accountability and efficient use of state resources. Their statement arrives at a crucial time as Ghana readies itself for the next general elections, with political parties fine-tuning their strategies and gearing up for the campaigns.

An Eye on the Future

UTAG-UG has made it clear that their support for a honeymoon period for the incoming government is not unconditional. It is closely tied to the government's commitment to prudent economic policies and a heightened focus on essential public services. This insistence on fiscal discipline and responsible spending indicates the association's, and by extension, the public's expectation of a government that serves the best interests of its people.