en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

USVI’s Pursuit of Self-Governance: A Historical Overview

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
USVI’s Pursuit of Self-Governance: A Historical Overview

The saga of self-determination for the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) has been a tumultuous ride punctuated by crucial milestones and marked by the persistent resilience of its people. The islands, nestled in the Caribbean Sea, bear the imprints of Danish and American colonialism, shaping their unique socio-political landscape over centuries.

The Organic Act of 1936: A Glimpse of Autonomy

The 1936 Organic Act emerged as the first constitution-like document that granted the USVI a measure of self-governance. This legislation put elected municipal councils in place and conferred universal suffrage upon literate English speakers. However, the islands remained under the firm grip of the U.S. president, who held the power to appoint key officials and veto legislative moves.

Revised Organic Act of 1954: Extended Suffrage, Unchanged Control

The leap towards greater self-governance came with the Revised Organic Act of 1954. It extended the suffrage bestowed by its predecessor and ensured revenue from federal taxes on island-produced goods flowed into the local treasury. Despite these strides, the Act fell short in empowering the locals fully. The U.S. president’s prerogative to appoint the governor persisted, and elected congressional representation continued to elude the islands.

1958 Uprising: A Turning Point

The year 1958 marked a significant shift in the USVI’s self-governance journey. An incident in St. Thomas sparked a demonstration by Virgin Islanders, demanding more control over their governance. The fervor led to the appointment of the first native-born governor, John Merwin, by President Eisenhower, signaling a new chapter in the islands’ political evolution.

Towards Increased Self-Government

The latter part of the 20th century saw an intensification in the quest for increased self-government. The formation of the British West Indies Federation, a wave of national support in the early 1960s, and the Elective Governor Act of 1968, which permitted the election of the governor and lieutenant governor, were significant stepping stones. The islands also saw the authorization of a non-voting delegate to Congress in 1972. Yet, the aspiration for a constitution that would provide a more comprehensive framework for self-government remained unfulfilled.

Despite these challenges, the commitment to self-determination in the USVI remains unwavering. The islands continue to navigate their complex history, striking a balance between autonomy and affiliation, and carving out a distinct political identity in the process.

0
History Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
18 mins ago
Mississippi's Mardi Gras: A Legacy of Tradition and Pride
When Pierre Lemoyne ‘Iberville set foot on the Biloxi peninsula on Fat Tuesday in 1699, he didn’t just stake a claim for France in the New World. He unknowingly laid the foundation for a festivity that would weave itself into the very fabric of Mississippi’s history: Mardi Gras. Today, 325 years later, the celebration is
Mississippi's Mardi Gras: A Legacy of Tradition and Pride
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History
47 mins ago
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History
Farmer Discovers WWII Nazi Machine Gun Nest in Slovakia
54 mins ago
Farmer Discovers WWII Nazi Machine Gun Nest in Slovakia
Palo Alto's Historical Building Expansion Meets Resistance from Property Owners
21 mins ago
Palo Alto's Historical Building Expansion Meets Resistance from Property Owners
Canada's Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission
34 mins ago
Canada's Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission
Archaeologists Unearth the 'Mongolian Arc': A Monumental Finding in Eastern Mongolia
38 mins ago
Archaeologists Unearth the 'Mongolian Arc': A Monumental Finding in Eastern Mongolia
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Challenges Rulings Barring Him from Ballots, Invokes 14th Amendment
38 seconds
Trump Challenges Rulings Barring Him from Ballots, Invokes 14th Amendment
Fourteenth Amendment's Section Three: A Constitutional Conundrum
44 seconds
Fourteenth Amendment's Section Three: A Constitutional Conundrum
Crucial Dismissal Shifts Momentum in High-Stakes Cricket Match
57 seconds
Crucial Dismissal Shifts Momentum in High-Stakes Cricket Match
Hamilton County Commissioners Seek Assistance for Pension Plan Oversight
1 min
Hamilton County Commissioners Seek Assistance for Pension Plan Oversight
Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South
1 min
Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
1 min
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
2 mins
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
2 mins
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
2 mins
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app