USITC Grills Bangladesh on Labour Practices Amid Garment Industry Probe

On Monday, 11 March 2024, Bangladeshi representatives faced a rigorous inquiry at a United States International Trade Commission (USITC) hearing, scrutinized over labour rights, laws, and the competitiveness of their garment industry. The session, part of a broader investigation into five key exporters to the US market, including India, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, aimed to assess the impact of potentially unfair competitive practices on the US garment sector.

Investigation Sparks Concern

The USITC, led by Chairman David Johansson, launched this investigation at the behest of the US Trade Representative (USTR). It seeks to understand how these nations have carved significant niches within the US apparel market, possibly through unhealthy competition. This move underscores growing concerns over the practices of garment exporters and their implications for global trade dynamics. Bangladesh, represented by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, defended its position, highlighting wage increases and investments in technology.

Productivity and Wages under the Microscope

Questions at the hearing touched on the productivity and efficiency of Bangladeshi workers compared to their counterparts in countries like Cambodia. Despite lower wages, the inquiry questioned whether Bangladeshi workers could produce more goods. Faruque Hassan's response acknowledged the challenge of comparing productivity directly, citing significant technological investments that have reduced the reliance on manual labor in Bangladesh's garment industry.

Implications for Global Trade

The USITC's investigation and subsequent report, due on 30 August, could have far-reaching implications for trade policies and practices. It highlights a critical juncture for Bangladesh and other countries under scrutiny, as they navigate allegations of unfair competition while striving to maintain their competitive edge in the global market. This inquiry could signal shifts in how labour practices and trade policies are approached in the garment industry, potentially reshaping international trade relations.