USD Votes Mixes Puppies with Primaries to Boost Student Election Turnout

Last week, an innovative event titled "Professor's Puppies and Primaries" captured the hearts and political interests of students at USD. Aimed at increasing awareness and participation in the upcoming primary elections, the event featured a unique blend of faculty dogs and voter registration drives. Organized by USD Votes, the initiative was a response to concerns about traditionally low voter turnout among students during primary elections. With an impressive 80% of USD students voting in the 2020 presidential elections, organizers like Maddy Ago and Kate Haarmann are now focused on maintaining that momentum for the primaries on March 5, known as Super Tuesday.

Engaging Young Voters with Furry Friends

At the heart of this event was the strategy to attract students using professors' puppies, making the voter registration process more approachable and enjoyable. Political Science Department Chair Dr. Casey Dominguez and her dog Patty, along with other faculty members and their pets, joined the effort, providing both a draw for students and an opportunity to educate them on their voting options. Whether voting in San Diego as residents or in their home states via absentee ballots, students were given the necessary information to ensure their participation in the democratic process.

Super Tuesday and Its Significance

With 16 states, including California, holding their primaries on March 5, the significance of Super Tuesday in the presidential election cycle cannot be overstated. USD Votes took this opportunity to stress the importance of primary elections, which often receive less attention than general elections but are crucial in determining the final candidates. USD's Alumni Center, serving as a polling station, and the provision for absentee ballot drop-off at the campus mail center, are part of the efforts to accommodate all eligible student voters.

The Impact of "Puppies and Primaries"

The unconventional mix of puppies and politics proved to be a successful strategy in engaging USD students. Participants like USD junior Sophie Viohl expressed the importance of voting and the impact of initiatives like "Puppies and Primaries" on student voter registration and awareness. As the primary election draws near, the event has not only highlighted the ease and importance of voting but also demonstrated the power of innovative approaches in encouraging young voters to exercise their rights.

The blending of civic duty with canine companionship at USD's "Puppies and Primaries" event serves as a vibrant example of creative voter engagement strategies. As students across the nation prepare to cast their votes in the primaries, the success of such initiatives underscores the importance of continued efforts to involve young voters in every step of the electoral process. With the primaries just around the corner, the hope is that events like these will lead to higher student turnout, echoing the strong participation seen in the 2020 presidential elections.