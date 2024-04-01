USCIS April 2024 Visa Bulletin Unveils Employment-Based Adjustments, Priority Date Shifts

In a significant update for immigrants, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it will follow the Final Action Dates chart for Employment-Based (EB) adjustment of status filings in April 2024. This decision, aligning with the Department of State's latest Visa Bulletin, outlines per country priority date cutoffs, dictating immigrant visa availability and the processing of status adjustments and visa applications.
Understanding the Visa Bulletin's Impact
The April 2024 Visa Bulletin reveals modest advancements in several EB categories, marking a pivotal moment for foreign nationals awaiting their turn for U.S. permanent residency. Specifically, the EB-1 category sees significant progress for China and India, advancing to September 1, 2022, and March 1, 2021, respectively. Meanwhile, the EB-2 and EB-3 categories also show notable movement, offering a glimmer of hope to applicants from countries with historically long backlogs.
Key Changes and Eligibility
Eligibility for filing an EB adjustment application now hinges on the updated priority dates. For instance, EB-2 applicants from China and India see their cutoff dates move to February 1, 2020, and April 15, 2012, respectively, enabling a new cohort of applicants to initiate their adjustment of status process. Similarly, the Other Workers category witnesses advancement, particularly for All Chargeability Areas and Mexico, moving to October 8, 2020. These adjustments signify the USCIS's ongoing efforts to streamline immigration processes and reduce waiting times for applicants.
Implications for Future Applicants
This update brings both relief and renewed anticipation among prospective immigrants, especially those from countries facing significant backlogs. By adhering to the Final Action Dates, USCIS aims to manage its workload efficiently while ensuring fair access to immigrant visas. Applicants</