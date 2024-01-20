USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities

In a recent development, USAID's office in Georgia has addressed concerns raised by Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, about the activities of the Tolerance Centre's head, Beka Mindiashvili. The Centre, funded by USAID, has been accused by Papuashvili of leading a campaign that attacks religious principles rather than advocating for religious tolerance. In his plea, Papuashvili urged USAID to handle the matter in a way that would cater to the interests of both the American and Georgian populations.

Advertisment

The Tolerance Centre Under Scrutiny

Mindiashvili, singled out by the Parliament Speaker, is at the helm of the Tolerance Centre. This organization has drawn criticism for alleged attacks on the Georgian Orthodox Church by civil activists affiliated with the political entity, National Movement Lelo. The Speaker's concerns underline the crucial role of such institutions in promoting tolerance and understanding, rather than fostering divisiveness.

USAID Responds to Concerns

Advertisment

In response to the Speaker's concerns, a representative from USAID emphasized the U.S. Government's commitment to fostering tolerance. The representative highlighted that the U.S. Government collaborates with numerous organizations in Georgia to uphold this value, subtly implying that the actions of the Tolerance Centre may not reflect the broader intentions of USAID and its partnerships in the country.

The Call for Transparency

In addition to addressing the specific issue with the Tolerance Centre, Papuashvili has also turned the spotlight on the broader topic of foreign funding transparency. His comments serve as a call to action for all international donors in Georgia. The Speaker stressed that funding should align with shared human rights values and cautioned against supporting projects or individuals that might trigger societal radicalization. This call for transparency draws attention to the need for legislation to ensure that foreign funding is used in a manner that benefits society and upholds shared values.