US Warns Pakistan Against Iran Gas Pipeline Project Amid Nuclear Proliferation Concerns

On Friday, March 22, 2024, in Washington, United States Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu voiced apprehensions about the strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran, particularly in light of the reactivated gas pipeline project. During a Congressional panel hearing focused on Pakistan, Lu highlighted the U.S.'s determination to halt the project, citing it as a significant concern in the context of Iran's nuclear ambitions. This development has sparked extensive debate over the geopolitical implications and the potential strain on US-Pakistan relations.

US Stance on Pakistan-Iran Cooperation

During the hearing, Lu made it clear that the US has communicated its "red lines" to Pakistan, including legislative measures and cooperation terms. "If they get in bed with Iran, it will be very serious for our relationship," Lu stated, emphasizing the gravity of Pakistan's engagement with Tehran on security matters. The US administration, according to Lu, is actively working to prevent the completion of the gas pipeline, questioning the project's financing and suggesting alternative energy sources for Pakistan.

Pakistan's Regional Dynamics

The discussion also touched on Pakistan's handling of Afghan deportations, with Lu noting that over half a million Afghans had returned to Afghanistan following Pakistani government efforts. The US has been in touch with Pakistan to ensure the protection of Afghans who have a pathway to the United States, highlighting Pakistan's supportive stance on this issue. Lu acknowledged Pakistan's long-term hosting of over 3 million Afghan refugees, a gesture not unnoticed by the international community.

Implications and Future Prospects

The resumption of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project and the subsequent US response underscore the complex interplay of regional politics, energy needs, and security concerns. While the US seeks to curb Iran's influence and nuclear capabilities, Pakistan's pursuit of energy security through the pipeline project presents a diplomatic challenge. The evolving situation will undoubtedly require careful navigation to balance these competing interests, with potential implications for regional stability and US-Pakistan relations.