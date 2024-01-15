en English
Economy

US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll

A recent CBS/YouGov poll has thrown a spotlight on the diverging priorities of likely voters in the United States. As the nation readies itself for the 2024 presidential election, the respondents were evenly split when asked to prioritize between a strong economy and a functioning democracy.

Party Affiliations Dictate Priorities

The poll, which surveyed 2,870 adults between January 10 and 12, 2024, revealed that party identification significantly factors into these preferences. It noted that 64% of Democratic voters stressed the need for a functioning democracy over a robust economy, a sentiment that was not shared by their Republican counterparts. Conversely, 65% of Republican voters emphasized the importance of a strong economy.

Independent and Age-based Preferences

Independent voters exhibited a more balanced perspective, with 52% choosing democracy and 48% leaning towards the economy. Age also played a pivotal role in shaping these preferences. Voters under the age of 65 demonstrated a slight inclination towards the economy, while those aged 65 and above voiced more concern for maintaining a functioning democracy.

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Election

As the GOP primary prepares to kick off with the Iowa caucuses, these issues of economy and democracy are expected to be crucial determinants in shaping voter support for the various presidential candidates. The poll’s margin of error stands at “±2.5 points, indicating the oscillating sentiments of the electorate and the tight race that lies ahead.

Economy Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

