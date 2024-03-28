US Updates Race, Ethnicity Categories for First Time in 27 Years: A New Chapter Begins

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a landmark move on March 28, 2024, the United States government unveiled its first revision in 27 years to how it categorizes people by race and ethnicity. Spearheaded by the Office of Management and Budget, this pivotal change aims to more accurately reflect the nation's diverse populace, acknowledging those who identify as Hispanic and of Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) heritage.
Embracing Diversity and Accuracy
The revisions introduce a combined question for race and ethnicity on federal forms, allowing respondents to select multiple categories simultaneously. This change comes in response to findings that many Hispanic individuals were uncertain how to answer separate questions about their race, often leading to a large number selecting 'some other race' or leaving the question unanswered. Additionally, a new category for MENA individuals will be added, recognizing millions of Americans with roots in countries like Lebanon, Iran, Egypt, and Syria. Previously encouraged to identify as white, these individuals will now have a category that better reflects their heritage.
Removing Outdated Terms and Encouraging Detail
The update also eliminates terms now considered pejorative, such as 'Negro' and 'Far East', along with the labels 'majority' and 'minority', which no longer accurately represent the nation's complex racial and ethnic makeup. Moreover, federal forms will encourage the collection of detailed race and ethnicity data, such as specifying Haitian or Jamaican for those who check Black. These changes were developed over two years by a group of federal statisticians and bureaucrats, highlighting a significant shift away from previously static categorizations.
Implications and Significance
These revisions are not merely administrative but have profound implications for legislative redistricting, civil rights laws, health statistics, and potentially politics, as they alter how populations are counted and represented. The momentum for change, initially growing during the Obama administration and paused under President Trump, was revived under President Biden's administration, reflecting a broader desire for inclusivity and representation in federal data. Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani, whose heritage is Iranian, expressed a sentiment likely shared by many: 'It feels good to be seen.' This revision marks a significant step towards acknowledging and embracing the complex tapestry of American identities.
The update to race and ethnicity categories by the US government after 27 years is not just a change in paperwork; it's a recognition of the evolving identity landscape of the nation. As society continues to diversify, these changes promise a more accurate and inclusive representation of its people, allowing for more effective policy-making, resource allocation, and community support. The journey towards inclusivity and accurate representation takes a significant leap forward with this revision, setting a precedent for future adaptations in how we understand and celebrate the diverse identities that make up the United States.