US Under Secretary of State Announces Delivery of Ground-Launched Bombs to Ukraine

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland has announced the shipment of ground-launched small diameter bombs (GLSDBs) to the Ukrainian military, a move that marks a significant upgrade in Ukraine's defensive arsenal amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. The announcement came during a briefing in Kyiv, as reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

Boosting Ukraine's Military Strength

The GLSDBs, produced by Boeing in cooperation with the Saab Group, are expected to augment Ukraine's offensive capabilities, offering enhanced precision and a longer range for ground strikes. The delivery of these weapons is part of the United States' ongoing security assistance to Ukraine, reflecting the US's commitment to supporting Ukraine's fight for liberty.

Amid the political tug-of-war in the United States over aid to Ukraine, the delivery of the GLSDBs represents a tangible manifestation of American support. The bombs, which are yet to be combat-tested, could potentially double the range of Ukraine's ground strikes, enabling them to target Russian logistics and Crimea.

Economic Growth Amid Conflict

The Under Secretary highlighted Ukraine's increased resilience and strength during the winter period, attributing this to the significant territorial gains made against Russian forces since February 24. These advances, according to Nuland, have contributed to a 4%-5% growth in Ukraine's economy at the end of the previous year and into the current year, a rate that would be viewed with envy by other nations.

Nuland also emphasized the United States' ongoing commitment to aid Ukraine across various sectors, including investments and weapon systems, as well as assistance in rebuilding Ukraine's defense industrial base and the US base to sustain the fight for freedom.

Creating a Conducive Climate for Investment

In her meetings in Kyiv, Nuland also discussed the importance of enhancing the climate for international investment and the continued development of institutions to combat corruption and reduce the shadow economy. This effort is seen as crucial for attracting American and global companies to invest in Ukraine, thereby strengthening its economy further.

Reiterating the global implications of Ukraine's struggle, Nuland affirmed the critical importance of Ukraine's victory for the freedom and security of the world, expressing the US's pride in standing with Ukraine.