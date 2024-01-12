en English
India

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India

US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai is set to visit India for a three-day mission aimed at strengthening the trade relationship between the two nations. The discussions with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will cover a wide range of salient issues, including bilateral trade agreements, investment opportunities, and potential areas for economic collaboration.

Towards a More Resilient Bilateral Trade Relationship

The visit signifies both countries’ commitment to address mutual economic issues and enhance their trade partnership. The agenda includes addressing agriculture, industrial products, services, intellectual property protections, and other issues aimed at enhancing the resiliency of the bilateral trade relationship. A significant point of discussion is the restoration of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), which allows duty-free access to Indian goods.

Strategic Economic Considerations

Other topics on the table include India’s laptop import monitoring system, the visa regime for service trade, and easing non-tariff barriers on agricultural exports. The US surpassed China as India’s biggest trade partner in 2022, with bilateral shipments reaching a record $137.24 billion. Ambassador Tai’s visit is expected to further bolster this relationship.

Exploring New Avenues for Collaboration

Ambassador Tai will also be meeting with civil society representatives and business leaders during her visit, indicating the comprehensive nature of the discussions. An interview with Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), is also scheduled, which is expected to provide further insights on the visit and its implications for bilateral relations. The talks also aim to address the issue of double taxation and to negotiate a pact which would allow short-tenure Indian workers in the US to receive social security deposits.

India Politics United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

