U.S. Territories Receive $7m Boost for Climate Resilience from Biden Administration

In a recent announcement from the Department of the Interior, nearly $7 million has been allocated from President Biden's Investing in America agenda to advance climate resilience and restore lands and waters in U.S. territories. The funding will contribute to climate resilience and ecosystem restoration efforts, with a special focus on American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Investing in Climate Resilience

A significant portion of the funding, approximately $3.9 million, is sourced from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This fund will be deployed to support a variety of projects such as biosecurity plans, coastal restoration, and the eradication of invasive species in the aforementioned regions. It is a part of a broader strategy to combat the escalating climate crisis and reinforce the resilience of these islands.

Supporting Puerto Rico's Climate Change Challenges

In addition to this, $3 million from the Inflation Reduction Act will be specifically dedicated to aid Puerto Rico. The territory has been grappling with various climate change challenges, and this fund will aid in implementing effective solutions and mitigation strategies.

Justice40 Initiative and the Restoration and Resilience Framework

This significant funding aligns with the President's Justice40 Initiative, which aims to direct at least 40 percent of the benefits of federal investments to disadvantaged communities. Moreover, it fits into the broader Restoration and Resilience Framework of the Interior Department. This framework aims to leverage these investments to achieve broad conservation and climate resilience outcomes, including the construction of resilient islands.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland stressed the importance of U.S. territories in America's structure, stating that they require substantial support to withstand the climate crisis. The Office of Insular Affairs has been provided with an additional $15 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to further support climate-related initiatives in these territories, indicating a firm commitment to the cause.