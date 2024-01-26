US Suspends Aid to UNRWA Amidst Allegations of Staff Involvement in Hamas Attacks

In a striking departure from its previous stance, the United States has suspended its financial assistance to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The decision follows allegations that some UNRWA staff members were involved in the 7th October attacks in southern Israel, reportedly instigated by Hamas.

US Suspends Aid Amidst Allegations

The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, announced that the funding would be on hold pending a thorough review of the allegations and the UN's response to the incident. This marks a significant shift in the administration's policy, which previously backed UNRWA.

Israeli Authorities Share Information

The Israeli authorities have shared information with UNRWA, indicating the suspected involvement of its employees in the Hamas attacks. The details of this information have not been made public, but they have led to a severe blow to UNRWA's credibility and a halt in US funding.

EU Expresses Deep Concern

Meanwhile, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, expressed deep concern about the allegations leveled against UNRWA staff. He emphasized the EU's strong condemnation of the Hamas attacks and called for full transparency from UNRWA. Borrell urged immediate action against any staff members implicated in the incidents. The EU Commission now awaits the outcomes of a comprehensive investigation to determine its further actions and to draw conclusions from the findings.

The implications of the allegations against UNRWA and the subsequent suspension of US aid are far-reaching. The incident has put the international community on alert and highlighted the need for strict scrutiny and accountability in international organizations.