en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

US Strongly Condemns Russia’s Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:01 am EST
US Strongly Condemns Russia’s Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session

In a recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, the United States expressed a powerful condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, offering unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. This condemnation comes amidst a continuing conflict that began with Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine in 2014, escalating to a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

US Condemns Russian Aggression in Ukraine

The US representative at the UNSC left no room for ambiguity in expressing the nation’s firm stand against Russia’s aggression. This strong stance reflects the US’s commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and democracy, as well as its readiness to confront Russian hostility. The US, along with its allies, has been a vocal opponent of Russia’s actions, advocating for sanctions and support for Ukraine.

Heightened Conflict Draws International Criticism

Recent Russian strikes across Ukraine have brought the situation to a head, causing significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. The largest aerial attack since the start of the full-scale war resulted in an estimated 30 deaths and 160 injuries. World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have condemned these attacks, emphasizing their support for Ukraine.

Deepening Divisions within the International Community

The UNSC session underscored the growing divisions within the international community in response to the Ukraine crisis. The US and its allies find themselves in opposition to Russia and its supporters, leading to heightened tensions on the international stage. As the conflict continues to escalate, the international response will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Ukraine and the global political landscape.

0
Politics Russia United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster

By BNN Correspondents

PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered

By Saboor Bayat

The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023

By Quadri Adejumo

Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,0 ...
@India · 11 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,0 ...
heart comment 0
Oakland’s ‘Doom Loop’: Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City’s Future

By Shivani Chauhan

Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
China’s Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move

By BNN Correspondents

Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump’s Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility

By Geeta Pillai

Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
Latest Headlines
World News
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
2 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
4 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
5 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
6 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
6 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
8 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
8 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
9 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
11 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app