US States Target Political Spending by Foreign-Influenced Corporations in Legislation Push

Across the United States, states and localities are taking decisive legislative action aimed at curbing political spending by U.S. corporations under significant foreign influence. These 'foreign-influence' bans are designed to prohibit such corporations from making contributions or expenditures in state and local elections if they meet certain thresholds of foreign ownership, typically set between 1% and 5%.

Seattle Leads the Charge

Seattle was the first city to implement such a ban, blazing a trail for others to follow. But the path has not been smooth. The Democracy for the People Act (DPA) in Minnesota, which followed Seattle's lead, has had its implementation delayed due to a federal judge's injunction on the grounds of free speech.

Legal Challenges in Maine

Maine has also taken legislative action to restrict foreign-influenced spending, but the law is now embroiled in legal challenges. The outcomes of these challenges in both Maine and Minnesota could set a crucial precedent for the future of foreign-influence bans nationwide.

Similar Legislation Nationwide

Similar legislation has been introduced in other states including California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, and Washington. However, not all bills have been successful in passing, highlighting the complex and contentious nature of this issue.

In parallel, U.S. Senator Mark R Warner has written to the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), calling for the agency to recommit to addressing foreign malign influence in US elections. He cited a declassified intelligence assessment that emphasized the threat of foreign election influence and highlighted the need for CISA to protect election systems and processes.

Simultaneously, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts and 33 Senate colleagues have urged President Biden to ensure NATO countries meet their defense spending commitments. They highlighted the need for NATO members to increase and fully meet defense spending commitments to the alliance, given the increasing levels of aggressive behavior by authoritarian nations, particularly Russia's invasion of Ukraine.