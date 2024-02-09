US State Department on Pakistan's General Elections; 'Undue Restrictions on Freedoms of Expression'

In a searing critique, the United States State Department has raised concerns about the recent general elections in Pakistan, questioning the allegations of interference. The allegations, voiced by as spokesman Matthew Miller, point to a pattern of undue restrictions on fundamental freedoms, including expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

A Question of Democratic Integrity

The US State Department's statement, released on February 9, 2024, aligns with the observations made by reputable international and local election observers. Among the concerns raised are instances of electoral violence, attacks on media personnel, and limitations on internet and telecommunication services.

Miller emphasized the importance of democratic institutions, a free press, and political participation. "The United States is prepared to work with the next Pakistani government, regardless of political party, to advance our shared interests," he stated.

Mobile Service and Internet Blackout

The suspension of mobile phone and internet services during the election has further fueled suspicions about the integrity of the process.

The US State Department has explicitly condemned the curtailment of human rights and fundamental freedoms, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into any claims of fraud or interference. "Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated," Miller added.

Pakistan Defends Its Actions

In response to the remarks about the internet blackout, a spokesman from Pakistan's interior ministry defended the restrictions. He asserted that they were necessary security measures in light of recent terrorist activities. "The aim was to maintain law and order and prevent potential deaths," he said.

The spokesman also criticized the international community for what he perceived as a lack of understanding of Pakistan's security situation. He maintained that the government was committed to upholding democratic values and protecting the rights of its citizens.

As the dust settles on Pakistan's general elections, the US State Department's concerns highlight the ongoing challenges to democratic governance in the country. The call for transparency and accountability serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding fundamental freedoms in the electoral process.

The United States' stance underscores its commitment to promoting democratic values globally. As the spokesman Matthew Miller stated, "We will continue to support Pakistan strengthening its democratic institutions, engage through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, broaden people-to-people ties, and promote human rights including freedom of expression."