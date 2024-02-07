U.S. Southern Border: A National Security Disaster Comparable to Pearl Harbour, 9/11?

The United States' southern border security situation, a matter of intense national debate, is now being labeled as the most severe national security disaster the country has faced since the Pearl Harbour attack in World War II and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This comparison stems from criticisms directed towards the perceived inadequate protection of U.S. sovereignty, which has reportedly allowed its borders to be crossed with relative ease.

A Threat to National Stability

The alleged vulnerability is purportedly being exploited by foreign adversaries such as Russia, China, and Iran. These nations are believed to be working in conjunction with elements within the Mexican government and drug cartels to undermine the United States' stability and power. The implication is that these foreign entities are leveraging the border crisis to orchestrate America's long-term decline, thereby posing a critical internal threat akin to the most devastating external attacks the nation has endured in modern history.

The Controversial Senate Bill

The criticism of the border situation has been fueled by former Homeland Security officials' disapproval of a new Senate border and immigration bill. They claim that the proposed legislation, which outlines a $118 billion supplemental spending package, will be disastrous for border security. The package includes funding for border and immigration issues, temporary emergency border authority, adjustments to asylum eligibility, work permits, and staffing at the border.

Opposition and Criticism

The bill has faced staunch conservative opposition and criticism for its provisions related to illegal immigration, catch and release policies, and funding for non-governmental organizations and cities to accommodate migrants. The critics argue that the bill codifies crisis levels of daily illegal immigration and expands parole abuse. They also maintain that President Biden does not require congressional authority to secure the border, hinting at a potential bypass of the legislative body for border security matters.