US Signals Conditional Support for Israel's Targeted Hamas Operations in Rafah

Over the past weeks, the United States has consistently stressed that it opposes any invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, because of the risks it carries for the lives of thousands of displaced Palestinians crowded there.

However, senior US officials have informed their Israeli counterparts that the administration of US President Joe Biden may support a limited operation and will support Israel in pursuing senior Hamas leaders hiding in Rafah or inside its tunnels.

Four US officials have made it clear that senior administration officials have hinted in private talks with Israel that they may support a certain plan in Rafah that is closer to counter-terrorism operations than to a full-scale war, as quoted by the newspaper "Politico"

Strategic Shift in Tackling Hamas

They believed that this type of operation reduces civilian casualties, while at the same time eliminating important and high-ranking targets in Hamas, and at the same time reducing the bloody scenes that led to public tension and criticism of the Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian sector, and Biden's handling of them.

Operational Considerations and Civilian Safety

This came as two Israeli officials explained that the army is still studying proposals and plans in order to ensure the safety of 1.3 million Palestinians in and around the city, many of whom fled there to avoid the war.

Although a third Israeli official, who also requested anonymity, confirmed that eventually, it is inevitable that Israeli forces will launch an operation of some kind in Rafah. "At the end of the day, we cannot win this war without defeating the Hamas brigades in Rafah,"he said.

Potential Conditions on US Military Assistance

The information also came after informed sources reported that Biden may consider imposing conditions on some future military assistance to Israel if it launches a major campaign in Rafah, although national security adviser Jake Sullivan later clarified that these and other similar reports are just "ill-considered speculation".