U.S. Senators Caution Against Shift of Radio Spectrum to Commercial Use

Three United States senators, Republican Deb Fischer, Democrat Mazie Hirono, and independent Angus King, have made a passionate plea to the Biden administration regarding the potential shift of radio spectrum from military radar use to commercial 5G wireless use. In a jointly addressed letter to President Joe Biden, they've expressed deep-seated concerns about the implications of this proposed policy change on the Department of Defense's (DOD) operations, national security, and the economy.

Advertisment

Spectrum Shift: A Potential Threat to National Security?

The senators, all of whom are part of the Armed Services Committee, have underscored the potential risks that such a spectrum shift may pose to the DOD's ability to fulfill its missions. They argue that the reallocation of the lower 3 GHz band to the commercial sector could impair the military's radar capabilities, thereby affecting its efficiency in carrying out critical national security operations.

The Economic Impact: Higher Costs?

Advertisment

In addition to the potential national security implications, the senators have also pointed out the economic repercussions of the proposed policy change. They warn that transitioning the spectrum from military to commercial use could lead to increased costs, which would inevitably be transferred to the American taxpayers.

Industry Response: Coexistence Is Possible

However, this stance has been met with counterarguments from industry groups. They argue that the scenario painted by the senators is not reflective of the global trend. Pointing out that the lower 3 GHz band is already being utilized for 5G services in approximately 50 countries, the industry groups suggest that commercial and military uses can coexist without conflict, thereby negating the senators' concerns.

The debate over the potential shift of radio spectrum to commercial use underscores the complexity of balancing national security and economic growth. With the senators' concerns now in the public domain, it remains to be seen how the Biden administration will respond to these issues and what the future holds for the lower 3 GHz band.