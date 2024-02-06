U.S. Select Committee to Explore U.S.-China Relations in Biotech Visit

In a significant move to understand the U.S.-China relations in the context of the biotech and life sciences industries, the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is gearing up for a visit to Boston and Cambridge. The trip, scheduled for February 12 and 13, is spearheaded by Rep. Mike Gallagher and includes Massachusetts Representatives Jake Auchincloss and Seth Moulton, both former Marines and members of the committee.

Exploring Economic Competitiveness and National Security Concerns

The committee's visit comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, two significant trade partners turned geopolitical rivals. The focus of this visit lies in discussing the economic competitiveness and national security implications of the biotech sector. The delegation seeks to explore how Congress should respond to China's investments in biotech, veering away from tit-for-tat gamesmanship with China, and instead focusing on the nurturing of talent and the promotion of policies that enhance biotech infrastructure.

The Role of Massachusetts in the Biotech Race

Massachusetts is held up as a beacon of how to support talented individuals and foster policies that promote a thriving biotech infrastructure. The state's leadership in the industry is a focal point of the committee's visit. Auchincloss, in an op-ed, underscored the significance of the biotech sector in the competition with China. He highlighted the dual nature of this sector, pointing out the advantageous investments in medical research but also alerting to concerning practices like non-consensual genetic data harvesting.

Committee's Visit: A Packed Agenda

The committee's visit is lined up with a range of events. These include a science fair, a luncheon roundtable, a tour of a local company, and a 'fireside' chat. Additionally, a field hearing is slated with Gallagher, Moulton, Auchincloss, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. The objective of these events is to inform policy-making that will safeguard research interests and ensure that advances in biotech are harnessed for positive ends.