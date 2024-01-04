US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Middle East, Including Israel, for Diplomatic Consultations on Israel-Gaza Conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to commence his diplomatic tour in the Middle East, including Israel, this Thursday. This venture, part of the United States’ ongoing diplomatic efforts, aims to address the Israel-Gaza conflict. A senior US official, choosing to remain anonymous, shared these details during a press briefing, but stopped short of divulging additional information about the itinerary.

Blinken’s Diplomatic Tour

Blinken’s trip will serve as the fourth of its kind to the Middle East amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict. The impending visit to Israel and other Arab countries follows a suspected Israeli strike that claimed the life of a top Hamas leader near Beirut, thereby increasing concerns of a broader conflict.

The US administration, despite criticism from certain corners of the Arab world and the Democratic Party’s left-wing base, has been unwavering in its support for Israel. This support extends not only to diplomatic backing but also in terms of weaponry. The State Department, however, has expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the extreme civilian toll in the Gaza Strip.

US-Israel Communication

Recent communications between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have centered on improving humanitarian access to Gaza and securing the release of hostages held captive by Hamas. These discussions occur amidst a backdrop of rising tensions, evidenced by a drone attack in Lebanon and a bomb attack in Iran, and widespread concern over civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

Role of Amos Hochstein

Alongside Blinken, US diplomatic envoy Amos Hochstein is also slated to travel to Israel. Hochstein’s primary goal is to soothe tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militant group. These developments come in the wake of Hezbollah’s pledge to respond to the killing of the Hamas leader in Beirut.

This diplomatic tour, marking Blinken’s fourth trip to the Middle East and fifth visit to Israel since Hamas’ attack on October 7, manifests as an effort to curb the potential escalation of the conflict in the region. The trip’s success, in terms of easing tensions and mitigating humanitarian concerns, remains to be seen.