Military

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization

In an unusual turn of events, US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has found himself embroiled in controversy as he faces bipartisan calls for accountability. Austin’s undisclosed hospitalization last week has sparked a heated debate, given the absence of communication with President Joe Biden, the White House, and Congress – a breach in protocol typically followed by Cabinet officials.

Secrecy Surrounding Hospitalization

Austin’s secrecy around his hospitalization has not only raised eyebrows but also prompted criticism from Congress and caused private frustration within the White House. The norm is for Cabinet officials to inform the public about planned medical absences and designate a successor during their absence. However, Austin, both times he was hospitalized, declined to inform the White House and transferred authority to his deputy. The timeline of events and lack of communication with key officials have sparked a controversy that is not expected to dissipate any time soon.

Implications of Non-Disclosure

The undisclosed hospitalization may have violated the US law on “reporting vacancies,” which mandates executive agencies to report senior officials’ absences to Congress. While this law is largely procedural and lacks specific penalties, Austin may face reprimands or warnings from President Biden. Additionally, internal Pentagon protocols might have been breached, triggering a review to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Political Allies Express Concern

The scrutiny does not end with potential legal and procedural violations. Austin’s political allies have criticized the secrecy, given the potential risks associated with the US’s indirect involvement in conflicts and the recent increase in attacks on US troops in the Middle East. Despite the blowback from members of Congress and calls for Austin’s resignation, the White House maintains confidence in Austin, with President Biden expressing full trust in him. However, the incident has undeniably raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the chain of command within the Department of Defense.

Military Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

