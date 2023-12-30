en English
Politics

US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:22 pm EST
In an unprecedented event, the ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip has been subject to minute-by-minute media coverage, leading US-based scholar and University of California lecturer, Hatim Bazian, to refer to the situation as a genocide. Bazian, of Palestinian origin, has pointed out that over 21,000 deaths have been reported within a 12-week span, marking the first instance in history of such realtime documentation of a tragedy of this scale.

Journalists: The Vital Witnesses

Bazian stressed the crucial role of journalists and media outlets, including Anadolu, in the coverage of this conflict. These entities have become vital witnesses to the unfolding events, collecting extensive data that offers an alternative to the one-sided coverage often witnessed in Western media. Highlighting the importance of this role, Bazian referred to journalists such as Anadolu’s Montaser-Al Sawaf, who lost their lives in the process of documenting the conflict, as heroes.

A One-Sided Narrative in Mainstream Media

The scholar criticized the mainstream media in the United States for its pro-Israel stance, a position that he attributes to their heavy reliance on the Israeli army for information. This reliance, Bazian asserts, eclipses the Palestinian narratives and results in a skewed representation of the conflict.

The Power of Social Media

Despite the bias in mainstream media, Bazian noted the contrasting impact of social media platforms where a diverse range of voices and narratives are heard. This diversity has exerted significant pressure on the US government, leading to a reevaluation of its policies and rhetoric. However, Bazian also warned of the potential risks associated with sharing pro-Palestinian content on these platforms, cautioning that such actions could lead to legal prosecution under US terrorism laws. He therefore encouraged the verification and sharing of content from reliable sources.

Politics
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

