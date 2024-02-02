US Sanctions on Venezuela: No Direct Impact on Trinidad and Tobago, assures PM Dr. Keith Rowley

In a significant media briefing, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, assured his nation that the United States' freshly revived sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector would not detrimentally affect the country. Discussing his recent diplomatic visit to the US, he disclosed conversations with influential US officials, including Juan Gonzales from the National Security Council.

Sanctions and Their Implications

The sanctions, set to take effect from April, emerged in response to Venezuelan opposition candidates being denied the opportunity to run against President Nicolas Maduro. Despite the brewing political tension, Dr. Rowley's administration has managed to secure a two-year OFAC License that allows continued collaboration on the Dragon Field natural gas project with Venezuela. This project operates independently from the general License 44, which is due to expire on April 18.

Protection of National Interests

The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to defending Trinidad and Tobago's interests, particularly with an eye towards the welfare of future generations. The Dragon Field project, which mandates further assessment and drilling, is provisionally slated to yield gas in roughly 36 months. A 30-year exploration and production license for the project is presently in effect.

Future Diplomatic and Economic Endeavours

Stuart Young, the Energy Minister, is scheduled to visit Caracas in the forthcoming week, with Prime Minister Rowley set to follow suit at a later date. The government has also actively engaged in dialogues with US Congresswoman Maxine Waters and other officials regarding the banking derisking crisis and potential economic development initiatives. This includes the Caribbean Basin Initiative and funding for sustainable energy projects like the construction of a solar power plant.