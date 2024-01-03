en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Liberia

US Sanctions Cause Rift in Liberian Senate: Senator Dillon Disagrees with Pro-Temp Chie

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
US Sanctions Cause Rift in Liberian Senate: Senator Dillon Disagrees with Pro-Temp Chie

On December 12, 2023, the United States Government announced its decision to impose sanctions on several Liberian government officials. Invoked under Section 7031(c), the sanctions target those believed to be engaged in significant corruption or serious human rights violations. Among the designated individuals were Liberia’s Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, Senate President Pro-temp Albert T. Chie, and Margibi County Senator J. Emmanuel Nuquay. The U.S. aims to hold these individuals accountable for undermining the rule of law and depriving citizens of their rights through actions such as soliciting, accepting, and offering bribes. These sanctions typically include visa bans and asset freezes, serving as a strong diplomatic statement.

Disagreement Within The Liberian Senate

In the aftermath of the announcement, a divergence of opinions has emerged within the Liberian Senate. Senate Pro-Temp Albert Chie claimed that the sanctions have tainted the reputation of all Senate members. However, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has strongly disagreed with this assertion. According to Dillon, the U.S. would not have specifically targeted Chie if his claim of a universal impact was correct.

Implications Of The Sanctions

The U.S. sanctions carry significant implications, not just for the individuals involved, but also for the wider Liberian political landscape. They have sparked debates and disagreements within the Senate, indicating the potential for a rift between members with differing perspectives on corruption and accountability. The sanctions also serve as a reminder of the international community’s scrutiny and commitment to combating corruption and human rights abuses. The debate spurred by the sanctions highlights the pressing need for transparency, integrity, and accountability in Liberia’s political sphere.

Looking Ahead

As Liberia navigates this complex situation, the country’s political future hangs in the balance. The divergence in views within the Senate could potentially lead to significant shifts in the power dynamics. Moreover, the international attention brought by the sanctions could trigger a more intense focus on governance and anti-corruption efforts in Liberia. The coming months will be crucial in determining the long-term impact of these sanctions on the country’s political landscape.

0
Liberia Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President-Elect Joseph Boakai Pledges Support to Totota Explosion Victims, Calls for Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia

By BNN Correspondents

Liberian Senator Varney Sherman's Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean's Confirmation Proceedings

By BNN Correspondents

Liberia's Roadmap to Carbon Market Readiness: A UNDP Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh Honored with Social Impact Award at West ...
@Africa · 4 hours
Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh Honored with Social Impact Award at West ...
heart comment 0
Intense Race for Liberia’s 55th Speakership Dominated by Koffa, Koon

By BNN Correspondents

Intense Race for Liberia's 55th Speakership Dominated by Koffa, Koon
BMMC Unveils Modern Employee Recreation Center in Kinjor

By Salman Khan

BMMC Unveils Modern Employee Recreation Center in Kinjor
Gas Tanker Thefts Raise Alarm for Life and Property Risks

By BNN Correspondents

Gas Tanker Thefts Raise Alarm for Life and Property Risks
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
The Power of Investigative Journalism: Impact of The Courier Journal
1 min
The Power of Investigative Journalism: Impact of The Courier Journal
Raiders Set to Conclude 2023 NFL Season with Historic Match against Broncos
1 min
Raiders Set to Conclude 2023 NFL Season with Historic Match against Broncos
Kansas State Guard Faces Potential Season-Ending Setback
2 mins
Kansas State Guard Faces Potential Season-Ending Setback
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Introduces Cost-Effective Diabetes Therapy in India with Lirafit
2 mins
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Introduces Cost-Effective Diabetes Therapy in India with Lirafit
Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progression
2 mins
Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progression
Eric Dier's Future Uncertain as Tottenham Contract Nears End
2 mins
Eric Dier's Future Uncertain as Tottenham Contract Nears End
India Ranks Second in Asia's Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals
2 mins
India Ranks Second in Asia's Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals
Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton
2 mins
Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events
2 mins
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
42 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
43 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app