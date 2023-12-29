en English
International Relations

US Issues Last Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Calls for Renewed Support

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:12 pm EST
In a significant turn of events, the US government on Wednesday announced the final release of military aid authorized for Ukraine, amounting to $250 million. This aid package encapsulates air-defense munitions, artillery munitions, and other military components, designed to bolster Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion. However, this disbursement marks the end of currently approved aid, triggering an urgent call from the US State Department for Congress to expedite renewing its support for Ukraine.

Foreign Policy and Internal Politics

Under President Joe Biden’s administration, the US has been a robust supporter of Ukraine, providing substantial weapons and financial assistance. Yet, the internal political dynamics within the US, specifically the division among Republicans regarding support for Ukraine and debates over immigration policy, pose a formidable challenge to the continuation of aid. A faction of right-wing Republicans is demanding stern measures against illegal immigration as a prerequisite for new budget approvals, adding complexity to the decision-making process.

International Coalition and Congress Reconvening

The US State Department has underscored the importance of the international coalition aiding Ukraine, with over 50 countries actively involved. The pressure is mounting as Congress, currently on a break for end-of-year holidays, is slated to reconvene on January 8. Any agreement on renewed Ukraine aid will require the green light from the House of Representatives, where a hard-right faction of Republicans holds a slim majority.

A Strategic Shift and Funding Challenges

As US and European officials contemplate altering their Ukraine strategy with potential talks with Russia in mind, the focus is shifting from supporting Ukraine’s goal of complete victory over Russia to enhancing its position in a negotiation to end the war. Despite repeated pledges of unwavering support, concerns about donor fatigue are surfacing. Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress have yet to agree on an emergency spending bill to continue military assistance to Ukraine.

The future trajectory of the conflict in Ukraine is heavily reliant on the fate of continued US aid. The stakes are high, and the world watches as Congress prepares to reconvene in January, with the outcome likely to have significant repercussions.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

