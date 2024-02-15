US Reassesses Civilian Harm Reports in Israel-Gaza Conflict

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine rages on, the United States administration is conducting a comprehensive assessment of civilian harm reports linked to US-provided defense articles. This evaluation, taking place under the Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance (CHIRG), aims to ensure that military operations align with international humanitarian law.

50 Incidents Under Scrutiny

Reports suggest that the State Department is examining at least 50 incidents of civilian harm. This process is distinct from assessments to determine whether atrocities have been committed. Last week, Biden issued a new national security memorandum requiring countries receiving US security assistance to adhere to international law and refrain from limiting aid access in conflicts.

The memorandum also mandates the Departments of State and Defense to report to Congress whether US-funded weapons have been used inconsistently with international law or established best practices for preventing civilian harm.

Calls for Humanitarian Ceasefire and Compliance Investigation

As public outrage over US support to Israel in the conflict grows, US officials are urging Israel to do more to protect civilians in Gaza. Ireland and Spain have requested an EU investigation into Israel's compliance with human rights obligations in Gaza, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

US Aid and Israel's Commitment

The US has funded flour for 1.5 million Gazans for five months and expects Israel to honor its commitment to let the flour go through. This move underscores the US's stance on the importance of upholding international law and ensuring that civilians are not caught in the crossfire.