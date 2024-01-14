en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, now entering its third year, has prompted a call from the United States for a more refined strategy from Ukraine in its combat tactics. As the situation escalates, US officials, led by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, plan to discuss this urgent matter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos.

US Seeks Sharper Ukrainian War Plan

The United States is preparing to emphasize the necessity of a sharper Ukrainian war plan. The plan is expected to focus on enhancing the effectiveness of Ukraine’s military response to Russia’s invasion. The details of this request from the US and the planned engagements with Ukrainian leadership were shared by anonymous sources, due to the confidential nature of the information.

Ukraine’s Strategy Against Russia’s Invasion

Ukraine, battling Russia’s invasion, is facing internal frictions over war strategies and military recruitment. The financial aspects of further mobilization and aid issues are also contentious points. President Zelenskiy has been vocal in his calls for military supplies and the transfer of frozen Russian assets. The Ukrainian leadership is set to leverage the annual gathering of political and business leaders in Davos to rekindle support and attention for its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Global South’s Reluctance and Ukraine’s Peace Blueprint

A meeting of national security advisers on Sunday is an attempt to build backing for Ukraine’s peace blueprint among countries from the Global South. Many of these countries have been reluctant to support Kyiv since Russia’s invasion almost two years ago. Meanwhile, experts are analyzing Ukraine’s military fatigue and the shifting narratives surrounding the conflict.

0
Politics Ukraine United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
The stage is set for a fierce electoral battle in 2024, and a powerful new player has entered the arena. RallyRight, LLC, a conservative technology company, is poised to revolutionize the political landscape. The brainchild of former Republican Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, RallyRight is a direct response to recent election losses experienced by conservatives and
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
5 mins ago
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
6 mins ago
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
3 mins ago
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
3 mins ago
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
3 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
14 seconds
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
2 mins
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
2 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
3 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
3 mins
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
3 mins
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
5 mins
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
6 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
7 mins
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
49 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app