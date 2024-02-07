US Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Cleantech and Electric Vehicles?

As the upcoming presidential election draws nearer, the clean technology (cleantech) sector, particularly the electric vehicle (EV) industry, braces for potential significant ramifications. Former President Donald Trump, currently vying for another term, carries a history of opposing cleantech policies, casting a shadow of concern over the renewable energy and EV enthusiasts.

Trump's Anti-Cleantech Stance

During his previous term, Trump's administration worked actively against cleantech initiatives both domestically and worldwide. His potential re-election is seen as a possible deterrent to the growth of renewable energy and EV industries, as he is expected to dismantle the supportive policies in place. One such possible move includes modifying tax credits for EVs or adjusting Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards to undermine the "EV mandate".

Contrasting Policies

The stark contrast between Trump's stance and the current administration's support for cleantech is alarming. The United States, already trailing behind China and Europe in terms of EV sales and industry growth, could face a more severe setback under a Trump administration.

Global EV Revolution

Meanwhile, the revolution in batteries for electric cars is underway. Manufacturers in Japan, China, and the US have announced new battery technologies, spurred by the skyrocketing market of electric vehicles. Over a dozen countries have declared that all new cars must be electric by 2035 or earlier, indicating a global shift towards EVs. The International Energy Agency forecasts a significant rise in the global stock of EVs on the road and the demand for energy from EV batteries.

The result of the election is crucial not just for democracy in the US but also for the future of electric vehicles and the broader fight against climate change. As the world stands on the cusp of an EV revolution, the US election could dictate the pace at which this revolution unfolds.