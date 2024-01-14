en English
en English
Politics

US President Joe Biden Reasserts Stance on Taiwan’s Independence

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
US President Joe Biden Reasserts Stance on Taiwan's Independence

US President Joe Biden has reasserted the United States’ position on Taiwan, reaffirming that the US does not advocate for Taiwan’s independence. This statement arrives amid the recent Taiwanese elections, where the ruling party, known for its strong stance against China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan, secured a third presidential term.

A Rebuff to China

The election results could be interpreted as a snub to China, which has increasingly asserted its claims over the island. Nonetheless, Biden’s remarks underline the US commitment to its long-standing policy framework. This framework encompasses the One-China policy, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances, which collectively guide US relations with Taiwan and China.

Strategic Ambiguity

The US policy aims to uphold a strategic ambiguity, advocating for Taiwan’s self-governance and security while officially acknowledging only one Chinese government. It discourages any unilateral modifications to the status quo by either party. The approach enables the US to maintain unofficial yet significant relations with Taiwan, acting as its primary backer and arms supplier.

Implications of the Election Results

The election results, which saw the ruling party’s candidate, Lai Ching-te, come to power, may have ramifications for Taiwan’s relations with China over the next four years. The Biden administration, wary of potential conflicts with Beijing, has expressed its support for dialogue between Taipei and Beijing. It expects differences to be resolved peacefully, without coercion, reflecting in its decision to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan as a show of support.

Politics Taiwan United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

